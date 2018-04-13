Reds' Ariel Hernandez: Cast off 40-man roster
Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hernandez worked his way from Double-A up to the big leagues last season, but he struggled to the tune of a 5.18 ERA in Cincinnati. This was more of a procedural move than anything, as it allows the Reds to add Dylan Floro to the big-league roster. Hernandez will likely remain at Double-A as long as he clears waivers.
