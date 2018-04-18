The Reds traded Hernandez to the Dodgers on Tuesday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday but the team was able to flip him to the Dodgers for Zach Neal and Ibandel Isabel. The 26-year-old was at Double-A Pensacola for the Reds, but is now and the Dodgers 40-roster and is headed for Triple-A Oklahoma City or Double-A Tulsa.