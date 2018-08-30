Hernandez was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Thursday.

Hernandez was sent off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Aaron Brooks, who had his contract purchased from the minors in a corresponding move. Since being claimed off waivers by the Brewers earlier this month, Hernandez has allowed four earned runs on two hits and 11 walks in 5.1 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He will now be subject to waivers yet again.

More News
Our Latest Stories