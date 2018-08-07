Hernandez was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday.

Hernandez, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week, will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 26-year-old right-hander compiled a solid 2.52 ERA and 49:29 K:BB across 50 minor-league innings (between Double-A and Triple-A) before being cut loose by Los Angeles. He tossed 24.1 innings of relief for the Reds in 2017, posting a 5.18 ERA and 29:22 K:BB. Hernandez should serve as organizational bullpen depth for Milwaukee during the stretch run.

