Reds' Ariel Hernandez: Optioned to Triple-A
Hernandez has been optioned to Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Hernandez reached the majors for the first time in 2017 and struggled to a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings. The 26-year-old struck out a solid 26.9 percent of batters but walked far too many at 20.4 percent. He'll return to Triple-A Louisville, where he struggled similarly, walking as many batters as he struck out (19) in 17 innings. He won't be a significant part of a major-league bullpen until he can improve his control.
