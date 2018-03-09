Hernandez has been optioned to Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Hernandez reached the majors for the first time in 2017 and struggled to a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings. The 26-year-old struck out a solid 26.9 percent of batters but walked far too many at 20.4 percent. He'll return to Triple-A Louisville, where he struggled similarly, walking as many batters as he struck out (19) in 17 innings. He won't be a significant part of a major-league bullpen until he can improve his control.