Rangers' Ariel Hernandez: Heads to Texas
Hernandez agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hernandez bounced around between three different organizations during the 2018 season. He failed to appear in any big-league games after pitching 24.1 innings of relief for the Reds a year ago. The 26-year-old found moderate success (3.20 ERA) with Triple-A Oklahoma City within the Dodgers' system before being designated for assignment in early August, but his 4.55 FIP and 21:20 K:BB suggest that he was a tad fortunate. Hernandez will attempt to find a home in the Rangers' bullpen this spring.
