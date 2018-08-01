Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Hernandez was removed from the 40-man roster after the Dodgers made a couple moves prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Across 25.1 innings of relief with Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, Hernandez logged a 3.20 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. He hasn't pitched in any games for the Dodgers and only holds 19 major-league appearances to his name, all coming with the Reds in 2017.