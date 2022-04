Aquino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Aquino got another start for the Reds despite striking out in all four of his plate appearances Wednesday. He struck out two more times Thursday but produced a big sixth-inning two-run blast that provided the team's first runs and chased Walker Buehler from the contest. Aquino's power can be tantalizing, but his massive strikeout numbers limit his playing time and make him mostly an afterthought in fantasy.