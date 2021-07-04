Warren (2-0) retired the only batter he faced via groundout, earning the win Sunday over the Cubs.

The right-hander got the final out of the seventh inning, and Cincinnati rallied for the lead in the bottom of the seventh to put him in line for the win. Warren has two wins in his last three outings after failing to record a decision, save or hold in his first 12 appearances of the season. He has a 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 13.1 innings this year, and his solid pitching could lead to more high-leverage work eventually.