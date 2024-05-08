The Reds transferred Williamson (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Mike Ford. Williamson will begin a rehab assignment Thursday as he works his way back from a left shoulder strain, but he'll need some time to get ramped back up and now won't be eligible for activation until late May.
