The Reds placed Williamson (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

The left-hander exited his March 17 start with shoulder soreness and won't be available to begin the regular season. Williamson was expected to be shut down from throwing for a few days, but it's unclear where he currently stands in his recovery. Andrew Abbott is rounding out Cincinnati's rotation, at least until Nick Lodolo (lower leg) is ready.