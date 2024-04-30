Williamson (shoulder) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on May 9, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williamson has missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign to this point while nursing a left shoulder strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning to the mound. He'll likely need to make a few starts with Louisville before he can be activated from the injured list. The southpaw produced a 4.46 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 98 strikeouts over 117 innings in 23 starts with the Reds last season and he figures to be a valuable addition to their starting rotation once healthy.