Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Williamson (shoulder) will likely be sidelined until late May, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williamson has been on the shelf since mid-March with a left shoulder strain and it's not clear whether he has began a throwing program. The southpaw had been in contention for a spot in the Reds' rotation before the injury and could be under consideration again, but he'll need to get healthy first.