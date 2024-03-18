Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Williamson (shoulder) is competing with Andrew Abbott for the fifth spot in the rotation, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bell also added that Williamson is feeling better after having to exit an appearance Sunday with a sore left shoulder, although it's not clear when he might be cleared to pitch again. Whoever wins the fifth spot out of Williamson or Abbott might just be keeping the seat warm for Nick Lodolo (lower leg), who could be back by April 10.