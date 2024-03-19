Williamson (shoulder) will begin the season on the injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williamson left Sunday's game against Cleveland early due to shoulder soreness, and his injury is apparently severe enough to cause him to miss the first few weeks of the regular season. Manager David Bell said Tuesday that Williamson will be shut down from throwing for a couple of days, and there is no timetable currently in place for his return. With Williamson out, Andrew Abbott will fill the final spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation.