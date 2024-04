Encarnacion-Strand (illness) is starting at first base and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Angels.

Encarnacion-Strand had missed the Reds' last two games due to an illness. He and third baseman Jeimer Candelario are back in Saturday's starting lineup and will face Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval. Before his illness, Encarnacion-Strand was slashing .217/.222/.333 with one home run and 11 RBI since April 1.