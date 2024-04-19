Encarnacion-Strand (illness) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Encarnacion-Strand missed Wednesday's game due to an illness and still isn't ready to play following Thursday's off day for the Reds. Consider him day-to-day. Spencer Steer is covering first base Friday.
