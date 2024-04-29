Encarnacion-Strand was held out of Sunday's game due to a hand injury suffered the previous day, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion-Strand was struck on his left hand by a pitch Saturday. According to manager David Bell, X-rays showed he did not sustain a fracture; however, the imaging revealed evidence of a previous fracture that may be contributing to his soreness. Spencer Steer filled at first base for Encarnacion-Strand, who could be out a "few days," per Bell.
