Encarnacion-Strand was traded from the Twins to the Reds on Tuesday along with Spencer Steer and Steven Hajjar in exchange for Tyler Mahle, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Encarnacion-Strand is a bat-first player who has raked everywhere he has played. He has been at least 60 percent better than the average hitter in every league he has played in and hit .302/.374/.612 with 25 home runs and a 33.1 percent hard-hit rate in 390 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A. The 22-year-old has seen time at third base, first base and designated hitter this season. He could also be an option in left field down the road.