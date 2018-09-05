Reed (0-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing six runs and nine hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Reed had little going for him against the Pirates on Tuesday, as he began the day by giving up a run on three hits during the first inning. The 25-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 24.1 innings, and next lines up to start against the Padres on Sunday.