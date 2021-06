Reed (thumb) underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times

Reed was dealing with left thumb weakness recently, but he'll now miss extended time after his surgery Wednesday. The southpaw posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 9.2 innings across 12 relief appearances in 2021. Reed is expected to be available for the start of spring training in 2022.