Casali went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Casali sat out the first game of the twin bill but started behind the plate and hit ninth in Game 2. He put the Reds ahead with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. Casali is slashing .205/.352/.568 with five homers but only six RBI this season.