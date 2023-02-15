The Reds signed Norris on Wednesday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training.

Norris split time between the Cubs and the Tigers during the 2022 season, logging a 5.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB across 58.2 innings over 41 appearances at the MLB level. He should have a shot at claiming a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen with a strong showing in the Cactus League, but even if he breaks camp with the big club, he'll most likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role.