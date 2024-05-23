The Reds placed Pagan on the 15-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Padres due to a right triceps injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Pagan hadn't pitched since Sunday due to the injury, and though an MRI on his arm recently came back negative, the right-hander apparently didn't respond well to playing catch Tuesday. He'll be shut down for the next two weeks while recovering from the injury, depriving the Reds of one of their middle-relief options in front of closer Alexis Diaz.