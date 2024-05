Pagan felt discomfort in his right triceps, which forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports

Pagan noted he did not feel anything until his final pitch and said it wasn't a sharp pain or a grab. The right-hander was examined by a Dodgers team doctor, who ran the reliever through some tests that left the Reds optimistic the injury is not a serious one. Pagan is expected to be seen by his own team's doctors Monday.