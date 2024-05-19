Pagan (undisclosed) was removed from his appearance in the ninth inning versus the Dodgers on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Pagan entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, ultimately escaping the frame when Teoscar Hernandez was caught stealing second. The right-hander returned for the bottom of the ninth, recording two outs before being removed with an apparent injury. More information on his status will likely be provided following Sunday's contest.