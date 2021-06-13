The Reds promoted Greene from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft has been magnificent in his return to action in 2021 after having his last two seasons of minor-league ball wiped out by Tommy John surgery and the coronavirus pandemic. Through his seven outings at Chattanooga, Greene posted a 1.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB in 41 innings, which was enough to convince the Reds he was ready for a stiffer test. The Reds will likely remain cognizant of managing Greene's innings carefully the rest of the way, but if the big club remains in playoff contention in the second half and if the 21-year-old continues to perform at a high level at Triple-A, he could be in the mix for a late-season promotion to Cincinnati.