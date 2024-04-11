Greene (0-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out nine.

Greene had command issues from the jump, walking Jackson Chourio in the opening at-bat before surrendering a two-run shot to Christian Yelich on a hanging slider just two batters later. The right-hander then hit Jake Bauers with a pitch to open the second, which would eventually lead to three more runs coming home for Milwaukee in the frame. Greene had not allowed more than two runs in either of his first two starts and was also yet to surrender a home run prior to Wednesday's matchup, but saw his ERA climb to 4.86 with the dreadful outing. On a positive note, he did still manage to go six innings for the second straight start and retire eight of the final nine batters while also recording a season-high nine strikeouts in the contest.