Greene allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Angels.

Greene's lackluster spring continued Tuesday. He was scheduled to pitch six innings, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com but was victimized by misplayed balls in the infield that played a role in the Angels' five-run fifth. Green, who has an 8.25 ERA through 12 innings, has one more chance this spring to build positive momentum before heading into the regular season.