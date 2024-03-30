Greene allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Nationals.

It wasn't quite the 2024 debut he or the Reds had in mind, as Greene needed 100 pitches to record 14 outs, though he induced 17 swinging strikes and routinely touched triple digits with his fastball. Greene is looking to take the next step this season and more consistency with his command and control would go a long way. He lines up for a home start against the Mets next weekend.