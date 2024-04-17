Greene did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over four innings.

Greene was able to limit the damage against him but was not efficient in this one, needing 98 pitches to get through four frames. He navigated out of a bases loaded jam in the third by striking out Mitch Haniger to end the inning but was unable to escape the fourth unscathed after Jonatan Clase knocked in Mitch Garver with a double. Greene has now failed to reach five innings in two of four starts this year and in those two starts he's issued at least three walks. Still, he's allowed two runs or fewer three times and will take a 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB (20.2 innings) into his next start, which projects to come against Philadelphia next week.