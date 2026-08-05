Reds' Hunter Greene: Appointment scheduled for elbow

Greene will visit Dr. Neal El Attrache in Los Angeles on Thursday for his right elbow injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Greene felt discomfort in his throwing elbow after Tuesday's side session, which prompted the Reds to place him on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. He opened the year on the IL after having bone chips removed from his right elbow in March and didn't make his 2026 debut until early July. Thursday's scheduled visit in Los Angeles will determine Greene's recovery timeline for the rest of the season.