Reds' Hunter Greene: Slated for another elbow surgery

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said Friday that Greene has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow and will undergo surgery next week, Brian Giesenschlag of Reds Live reports.

The exact nature of the procedure will not be known until the operation is performed. Greene previously had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and underwent surgery in March to have bone chips removed from his elbow. Even if Greene doesn't require another full Tommy John repair, his status for the 2027 campaign could be in question. The 27-year-old made only five starts this season after being limited to 19 starts in 2025.