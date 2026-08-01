Reds' Hunter Greene: Settles for no-decision Friday

Greene didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Pirates, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

A potential pitchers' duel with Paul Skenes never materialized, as the two young righties gave up two runs each in the first inning and wound up getting tagged for three homers and nine runs between them. Greene left the mound after 91 pitches (60 strikes) as he continues to struggle to find his peak form following March elbow surgery, and through five outings and 27.2 innings in July he managed a 6.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB. Greene will look to dial things up in his next start, which is set to come at home next week against the A's.