Reds' Hunter Greene: Sent to IL with sore elbow

Cincinnati placed Greene on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow soreness.

Greene's 2026 debut with the Reds was delayed until July 4 after he required surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. After posting a 6.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB in 27.2 innings over his first five starts, Greene has been shut down yet again due to an elbow issue. He'll likely be sent in for further testing before the Reds have a better idea of how much time he'll miss, but it's reasonable to expend the right-hander to be out beyond the 15-day minimum. Cincinnati recalled reliever Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move but will need to fill Greene's spot in the rotation later in the week.