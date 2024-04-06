Greene surrendered one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters in six innings during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

Greene was able to extend the Mets' struggles at the plate for six innings Friday, with a sacrifice fly from Francisco Lindor representing the only blemish on the 24-year-old's statline. However, he will have to settle for a no-decision after receiving just one run of support from his offense and watching as Fernando Cruz allowed the Mets to take the lead in the seventh frame. Greene is lined up to start again at home versus the Brewers on Wednesday.