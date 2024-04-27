Greene (1-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Rangers, allowing only one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.

The Reds' bullpen made things a little more interesting, but Greene was in total control while he was on the mound, firing 63 of 98 pitches for strikes and letting only one runner even get to third base. The right-hander has two quality starts through his first six outings this season, and he'll take a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Orioles.