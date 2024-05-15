Greene (2-2) got the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings.

Greene's only blunder of an inning came in the third after allowing the first two guys on before they came around to score on a base knock from Blaze Alexander. He otherwise kept Arizona quiet and put together an excellent rebound outing after some mixed results against them last week. Greene has walked at least a batter in every start this season, but his one free pass was significantly better than the nine he'd given up over his last two starts. The 24-year-old flamethrower now owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 58:22 K:BB in 52.1 innings and liens up to complete a two-start week against the Dodgers this weekend.