Greene did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings.

Greene's one major mistake in Sunday's outing was surrendering a two-run homer to Andy Pages in the fourth. That was the only extra-base hit he allowed in the game. He racked up over six strikeouts for the first time since April 16 and generated 22 whiffs, with a good majority of those coming from his fastball that was averaging 98.8 MPH on the afternoon. He now owns a 2.03 era over his last five starts, and for the year, owns a 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB in 58.2 innings. He currently lines up for a rematch with the Dodgers at home next weekend.