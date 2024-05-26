Greene (3-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Greene routinely touched 99 mph with his fastball and finished with a whopping 23 swings and misses on 107 total pitches. His performance helped secure a surprising series win for the Reds, their first in over a month. While things have been going poorly for the team as a whole, Greene seems to be turning a corner and blossoming into a legitimate frontline starter, having posted a 1.95 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his last six starts, with only two homers allowed over 37 innings in that span. The right-hander lines up to face the Cubs in Chicago next weekend.