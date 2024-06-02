Greene allowed five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

Greene was staked to an early 4-0 lead but gave it all back when he served up a grand slam to Seiya Suzuki in the bottom of the second inning. All three runners on base for the big homer had reached via walk, so Greene's wildness played a big part in his poor stat line. This was the second time the right-hander has walked five batters in a contest this season, and his 30 free passes on the campaign are fourth-most in the majors.