Greene (5-2) allowed two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Brewers.

Greene coughed up a solo homer to William Contreras in the third before Milwaukee scratched across another run in the fifth. Greene generated 14 swinging strikes but struggled with his command, matching his season high with five walks. He needed 105 pitches to complete five frames. Greene is sporting a 3.61 ERA with an 89:37 K:BB through 14 starts this season. His next outing is lined up to be in Pittsburgh.