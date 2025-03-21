Greene allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in Friday's spring start against the Mariners.
Greene made his final start of the Cactus League season, throwing 84 pitches (52 strikes). He finished the spring with a 5.57 ERA over six starts and 21 innings. Green will next take the ball Opening Day against the Giants on March 27.
