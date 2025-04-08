Greene (1-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out seven batters over 8.2 scoreless innings.

Greene was dominant in his third start of the campaign, racking up 19 whiffs and throwing 76 of 104 pitches for strikes. He allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Mike Yastrzemski double -- and didn't give up more than one hit in any inning. Greene came within one out of his second career complete game and shutout, but he was pulled with two outs in the ninth after giving up a single and issuing his first walk of the contest. Still, it was another sterling performance by the right-hander, who has yielded just three runs over 20.2 frames while posting a 23:3 K:BB through his first three starts. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, which is projected to be a favorable home matchup versus Pittsburgh.