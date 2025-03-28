Greene didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

A two-run Heliot Ramos homer in the fourth inning accounted for all of the Giants' scoring against Greene in what was an otherwise impressive opener for the right-hander. The 25-year-old Greene is coming off an excellent 2024 campaign where he went 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 169 strikeouts across 150.1 innings. He's currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road in his second outing.