Greene (4-2) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 6.2 innings.

Greene gave up a pair of two-run homers but otherwise kept the Cubs off the scoreboard. The right-hander racked up 17 whiffs among his 111 pitches and gave Cincinnati 6.2 frames, marking the fifth straight start during which he's completed at least six innings. Greene ranks 11th in the majors with 77.1 frames on the season while recording a 3.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 84:32 K:BB.