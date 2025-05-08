Greene suffered a Grade 1 right groin strain during his start Wednesday against Atlanta, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene's injury forced him to make an early exit after just three innings Wednesday, and manager Terry Francona confirmed Thursday that the right-hander will land on the injured list, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News. A replacement for Greene in Cincinnati's rotation will likely be named once his move to the IL is official; meanwhile, the 25-year-old will be held out until at least late May.