Greene (2-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings.

Greene entered Saturday having allowed just one earned run across three April starts, but he was tagged for back-to-back homers in the first inning. The 25-year-old snapped a scoreless streak of 18.2 innings and yielded five total extra-base hits in his shortest outing of the season. Despite the hiccup, he'll take a stellar 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB across 30.2 innings into a matchup with the Rockies at Coors Field next weekend.