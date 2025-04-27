Greene (3-2) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

After taking a drubbing against the Orioles in his last start, the Cincinnati looked much sharper in this 98-pitch performance, generating an incredible 20 whiffs. The long ball bit Greene again as all three Colorado runs were scored on homers by Michael Toglia and Adael Amador. Greene now sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 43:6 K:BB over 36.2 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start against the Cardinals at home.