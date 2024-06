Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Greene's next start will be pushed to Friday against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander was previously expected to start Tuesday versus Cleveland, but he'll get a bit of extra rest this week after throwing 111 pitches in each of his past two starts. Greene gave up nine earned runs in those outings and has a 3.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 84:32 K:BB over 77.1 innings this season.